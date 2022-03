MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters rescued a person Sunday who was stuck in an elevator on the UW-Madison campus. Crews were sent to the George L. Mosse Humanities Building just before 5 p.m. Officials said the person had attempted to leave the elevator with a pushcart on the sixth floor, but the doors closed suddenly on the cart and descended to the second floor.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO