Woman who threatened kids with knife at Fort Wayne playground gets probation

PHOENIX – A woman is in custody in Glendale after she allegedly shot her boyfriend who was trying to break into her home late Sunday, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Glendale Police Department said in a press release the unidentified woman had...
The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
Unfortunately for him it was the wrong kind of ice. A 54-year-old guy in northern Michigan named Victor McMillan got pulled over on the highway last week. It was just east of Traverse City in a town called Bagley. McMillan was drinking a Coca-Cola in a McDonald's cup when the...
The 32-year-old daycare worker reportedly admitted to breaking the leg of a boy after she lost her temper. Now, the child’s parents now seek civil damages against her and the daycare. Authorities said the surveillance video captured the moment when the caretaker picked up the boy and slam him to the ground, grappling him until his leg snaps. The boy’s parents are now suing the child care staffer and daycare.
An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
A Georgia teacher has been suspended after an altercation with a student who brought a gun to school in August 2021. The disciplinary action stems from when former Coach Kenneth Miller said he received a video showing guns on Tri-Cities High School grounds, in East Point, according to WSB. On...
There are new crime dramas being created and released all the time, but NBC's The Thing About Pam has been captivating millions of viewers by giving an inside look at Pam Hupp, whose story completely shocked the state of Missouri. Article continues below advertisement. In 2019, Hupp was sentenced to...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month. Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.
A mother accused of killing her five-year-old son told a custody officer after her arrest “my partner beat him”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021, having been subjected to a “brutal and sustained assault”.Angharad Williamson, 30, Logan’s stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court.The jury on Friday saw videos of Williamson being arrested the day after Logan was found dead, when she cried and shouted “I haven’t done anything wrong”.In the...
