Santiago of the Seas Rhyming Game

By Nickelodeon Staff
nickelodeonparents.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEncourage little pirates to practice rhyming sounds. Print out, cut, and shuffle a collection of...

www.nickelodeonparents.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Thrillist

This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, and there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities.
TRAVEL
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home was inspired by a slide viewer to give guests the best views of Tasmania’s coastline

Dolphin Sands Studio is a tiny timber home that uses sustainable minimalism to bring its residents as close to Australia’s Tasmanian shores as possible. Matt Williams Architects is a Tasmania-based architecture firm that specializes in sustainable architecture to bring clients as close to the sandy dunes of Australia’s southern island as possible. One of their latest undertakings finds a 36 square-meter tiny home only yards away from the ocean’s shoreline, positioned safely amongst the dune’s natural vegetation. Designed for a couple of artists, the Dolphin Sands Studio is a timber, triangular dwelling that was built to serve as the couple’s home until their larger residence is finished.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Seas#Dog
cruisehive.com

Entire P&O Cruises Fleet Will Be Back Sailing By The End of the Week

The UK’s leading cruise line will celebrate the complete return to service this week as the final ship becomes operational on Sunday, March 27. The company will have all six ships in operation around the UK, in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and the Caribbean. It’s a moment that...
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Strawberry Squid Seen in the Twilight Zone Off the California Coast

A strawberry squid (Histioteuthis heteropsis) was spotted in the Pacific Ocean off the western coast of California. The squid resembles a fruit-colored creature with a mixture of pinkish or red-like colors. Sightings of the giant squids are considered to be uncommon on the California coast. Strawberry Squid. In a recent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Woman shares moment crab was removed from her ear after snorkelling: ‘Screaming in my soul’

A woman has left people horrified after sharing a video of the moment tweezers had to be used to remove a small crab from her ear after snorkelling.Wes, who goes by the username @wesdaisy on TikTok, shared a video of the incident, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the platform this week.In the video, which is set to the Oh No TikTok sound taken from the song Remember (Walking In The Sand) by The Shangri-Las, a man could be seen using tweezers to attempt to remove something from the TikToker’s ear.“Snorkelling in San Juan. A f**king crab...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
The Guardian

‘Mesmerising and tranquil, with dolphins everywhere’: readers’ favourite boat trips

On sultry summer evenings in Tokyo, it can feel like you’re sleeping under a sweaty horse … humid and oppressive. An evening yakatabune cruise is perfect for catching the breeze on the waters of Tokyo Bay. These small, traditional boats, necklaced with lanterns, have transported centuries of sightseers on moon-watching and cherry-blossom parties. Now, they offer sumptuous dinners afloat. As our flamboyant chefs tossed knives and chopped ingredients to prepare Edo-style food, we floated past the illuminated Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Tower and the Skytree. We ate at low tables, and the atmosphere was cheery and relaxed, helped by free-flowing plum wine and cooling evening breezes.
LIFESTYLE

