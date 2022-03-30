Santiago of the Seas Rhyming Game

On sultry summer evenings in Tokyo, it can feel like you’re sleeping under a sweaty horse … humid and oppressive. An evening yakatabune cruise is perfect for catching the breeze on the waters of Tokyo Bay. These small, traditional boats, necklaced with lanterns, have transported centuries of sightseers on moon-watching and cherry-blossom parties. Now, they offer sumptuous dinners afloat. As our flamboyant chefs tossed knives and chopped ingredients to prepare Edo-style food, we floated past the illuminated Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Tower and the Skytree. We ate at low tables, and the atmosphere was cheery and relaxed, helped by free-flowing plum wine and cooling evening breezes.
