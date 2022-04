Preston baseball had just one game last week and they made the most of it beating Bear Lake 13-2. They travel to Shelley on Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. On Mar. 23 the visiting Bears opened the game with one run in the top of the first inning. Preston took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, plated another in the second and three in the third before Bear Lake scored again in the top of the fourth.

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO