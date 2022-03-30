ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Etsy sellers threaten strike, ask customers to boycott site

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn92S_0euNSHrN00

An online petition is asking Etsy sellers to go on strike in April, and asking customers to boycott the site in solidarity.

More than 16,000 people had signed the petition by Wednesday afternoon. The petition is largely focused on Etsy’s fee increase, which will increase transaction fees from 5% to 6.5%, a 30% increase. Additionally, the petition calls for the company to make its “Offsite Ads” program optional.

Etsy’s “Offsite Ads” was introduced in February 2020 and was billed by the company as a way for small companies to expand their reach on the platform. Though the program and its 12-15% fee is optional for some shops, any shop that makes more than $10,000 in sales in a 12-month period is required to participate and pay the 12% fee.

“As individual crafters, makers and small businesspeople, we may be easy for a giant corporation like Etsy to take advantage of. But as an organized front of people, determined to use our diverse skills and boundless creativity to win ourselves a fairer deal, Etsy won’t have such an easy time shoving us around,” the petition says.

The petition calls for the strike to begin April 11, the same day the new fees go into effect, and invites shoppers to boycott the site from April 11-18. More than 5,000 sellers have agreed to strike, whether for the full period or just a day, The Verge reported.

“The strike is just action number one,” Kristi Cassidy, an active Etsy seller and creator of the online petition, told The Verge. “What we really want to do for the future is form a solidarity support movement — peer support, artisans supporting each other.”

In a statement to MarketWatch, Etsy said the raised fees are designed to help the site help small businesses: “We’re committed to supporting our community of 5.3 million sellers around the world by helping them grow their businesses. Sellers have consistently told us they want us to expand our efforts around marketing, customer support, and removing listings that don’t meet our policies. Our revised fee structure will enable us to increase our investments in each of these key areas so that we can better serve our community and keep Etsy a beloved, trusted, and thriving marketplace.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
WOKV

Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China's Xi'an Airport

BERLIN — (AP) — The operator of Frankfurt Airport said Thursday that it is selling its minority stake in China's Xi'an Airport after failing to expand its business in the huge Chinese market. Fraport AG said it is selling its 24.5% stake in the airport's operating company to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Support#Cox Media Group#Verge
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Have Ikea furniture? The retailer will pay you for it

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced Thursday it was expanding a program that allows customers to sell its furniture back to the company. On its website, Ikea announced 37 stores will be participating in the “Buy Back & Resell” program. The stores are across the country and include locations in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Memphis, Pittsburgh and San Diego. The company said it is in the process of adding additional stores in cities like Orlando, Jacksonville, and Columbus.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Got a dime? Businesses seek Treasury help with coin shortage

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Got a dime you can spare? Coins are in short supply — again. Retailers, laundromats and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and look under couch cushions for extra change and “get coin moving.”. A...
RETAIL
WOKV

Vote counts begin in Amazon union elections in NYC, Alabama

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vote counting has begun in a union election, in which an independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to organize a company warehouse in New York City, a David and Goliath scenario that could lead to the retail giant's first unionized facility in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy