(CBS4) — A first-of-its-kind election security bill in Colorado is aimed at combating insider threats. The Colorado Election Security Act would require 24-hour video surveillance and key card access to rooms that store voting equipment and training and certification for election officials before they can run an election. The bill also makes tampering with voting equipment or publicly posting confidential information — such as voting system passwords — a felony, bars those convicted of election offenses — such as treason and conspiracy to overthrow the government — from working as election officials, and provides more protections for whistleblowers and expedited judicial...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO