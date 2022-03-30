Russian attacks on Ukraine continue as peace talks inch along

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Volodymyr Zelensky has fired two senior officials and branded them 'traitors' in a rare show of dissent among the ranks in Ukraine. The president accused the two generals, who worked for the national security service, of failing in their duty to protect the country. He also warned others they would...
New pictures show an elite female sniper who killed 40-plus people but has been captured by Ukrainians in a major blow to Vladimir Putin. Irina Starikova, 41, is codenamed Bagheera, after Rudyard Kipling's black panther in The Jungle Book, but there have been misleading accounts of her true identity. She...
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
The United States government has reportedly announced that they will be offering upwards of $5 million to any US citizen who can provide information leading to the asset seizure of Russian oligarchs following sanctions put in place due to their support and role in the invasion of Ukraine. Article continues...
THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has captured Russian soldiers "some who refuse to go back to Russia." Zelenskyy also said death notices have been sent to the Russian troops' homes "while they are alive in our captivity."March 18, 2022.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Sunday night report that Russian troops have started to "accumulate resources to storm Kyiv." There are Russian forces near the city of Irpin, on the western outskirts of Kyiv, as well as the eastern districts of Brovary and Boryspil, the Ukrainian military said.
First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
SITNYAKI, Ukraine (AP) — Destroyed military equipment — much of it Russian — dots the landscape west of the Ukrainian capital in the aftermath of this week’s heavy clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities say they have successfully pushed back the Russian invaders and...
Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, said peace talks with Russia were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed. Ukrainian officials have raised hopes the war could end sooner than expected - possibly by May - saying Moscow might be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government by force and running out of fresh troops.
Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
Zhytomyr, Ukraine — Ukrainians have suffered immensely in Vladimir Putin's war on their country, but it appears the conflict is not going well for Russia's forces. By some estimates, Russia has already lost as many troops in 28 days as it did during ten years of war in Afghanistan during the 1980s.
With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
