How schools are dealing with a substitute teacher shortage

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Liz Waddick loves to teach her students at Summit High School, but she does not love the position the job puts her in daily. “If you’re an elementary school teacher and you teach second grade and another second-grade teacher is absent and there’s no one to fill the job, they’re going to ask you to take the other teacher’s class,” Waddick explained. “The work doesn’t stop, the kids don’t just go away. We just assume more responsibilities. We assume more jobs, so that part, that part’s hard.” (credit: CBS) Waddick is a member of the Colorado Education Association, a...

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 16 DAYS AGO