Illinois State

How schools are dealing with a substitute teacher shortage

By Peter Medlin, WNIJ
WBUR
 1 day ago

Schools don't have enough short-term teachers to fill...

www.wbur.org

Washington Post

Teachers are under fire in increasingly bizarre ways

This is hardly the first time in our history that a conservative backlash to social change has centered on schools. But this one is intense, and after starting with a manufactured panic over critical race theory, it has expanded its targets to include discussions of sexuality, gender identity and other things that might make certain kids feel “uncomfortable” — or at least, make their parents feel uncomfortable.
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
US News and World Report

Cardona Urges Schools to Consider Students With Disabilities When Lifting COVID-19 Mandates

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reminded states and local school districts that they must ensure students with disabilities who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections can continue to safely attend school in person – even as schools drop masking and testing mandates in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for K-12 schools.
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
KFOX 14

Tornillo ISD superintendent voices needs for El Paso schools amid teacher shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Tornillo Independent School District Superintendent, Rosy Vega-Barrio, is taking on an additional role by joining the Teacher Vacancy Task Force created by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Vega-Barrio is the only representative from El Paso on the task force and will be the voice for school districts in the area.
CBS Denver

‘It’s Brutal’: Summit School District Teacher, Union Representative Describes Current Staff Shortage Across Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Liz Waddick loves to teach her students at Summit High School, but she does not love the position the job puts her in daily. “If you’re an elementary school teacher and you teach second grade and another second-grade teacher is absent and there’s no one to fill the job, they’re going to ask you to take the other teacher’s class,” Waddick explained. “The work doesn’t stop, the kids don’t just go away. We just assume more responsibilities. We assume more jobs, so that part, that part’s hard.” (credit: CBS) Waddick is a member of the Colorado Education Association, a...
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to discuss diversity, inclusion in schools

WAUSAU – Parents nationwide are raising questions about how much control they have over curriculum in the K-12 school setting, particularly when it comes to topics involving race, religion, sex and gender. State lawmakers in January passed a bill that prevents school districts from teaching certain concepts, legislation that Gov. Tony Evers is widely expected to veto. Locally, schools are grappling with the question of how educators should handle sensitive topics – and who is allowed to weigh in.
