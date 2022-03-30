ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A history of early vaccine development and vaccine skepticism

By Amory Sivertson Ben Brock Johnson
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis segment aired on March 30, 2022. Amory Sivertson is a...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Moderna begins testing experimental HIV vaccine in an early-stage clinical trial

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -3.70% soared 19.2% in trading on Monday after the company announced that it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial of its experimental HIV vaccine. The trial is an open-label, randomized study evaluating the investigational mRNA vaccine in 100 adults between the ages of 18 and 55 years who are HIV negative. It's being funded by the National Institutes of Health, which said Monday that it is also sponsoring two other trials of HIV vaccine candidates. Moderna's stock has tumbled 34.9% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Pandemic vaccine passports in Canada: A brief history and potential future

The simple idea of tracking and requiring proof of vaccination created some of the most disruptive protests in Canadian history, and the declaration of a national emergency. How did this happen? It's complicated. It's easy to forget that, at the outset of the pandemic, the initial lockdowns were extremely harsh...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skepticism#Vaccine Development#Wbur#Endless Thread
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
dot.LA

VivoSense Raises $25 Million to Collect Wearable Data for Clinical Drug Trials

As the CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics from 2011 to 2015, Chris Garabedian led a biotech firm striving to find cures for rare diseases. But because such diseases usually affect only a small population, it became difficult to collect a robust dataset on patients during clinical trials—the lengthy and rigorous process by which drugs are able to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for safety and efficacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WBUR

Ask the Docs: Second boosters for adults over 50 and Omicron BA.2 in New England

Yesterday the FDA authorized an additional booster of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for adults over 50 and folks who are immunocompromised. The CDC has made the doses available but hasn't issued a blanket recommendation that everyone who is eligible should go get one. It's a break from the messaging up until now, which has always been "if there's a shot available to you, get it."
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Comedian Hannah Gadsby opens up about autism diagnosis, sexuality in memoir 'Ten Steps to Nanette'

In 2017, stand-up comedian Hannah Gadsby electrified audiences in her native Australia, the UK, and the United States with her performance piece “Nanette.”. Now, Gadsby has published the memoir “Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation” about everything that led up to her personal, honest performance. Gadsby went through a “grueling experience” as “Nanette” rose in popularity, she says.
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

The return of live music, and the end of pandemic-era rental assistance

This is the Radio Boston rundown for March 30. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For those who had trouble making rent during the pandemic, there's been an extra lifeline. It offered more money than typical rental assistance programs, it was more flexible, and more people qualified for it. It was called ERAP, or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. And it's going away. The Baker Administration has announced the state will stop taking new applicants on April 15. There is another program, a state program called RAFT (Residential Assistance for Families in Transition), but it's much, much less money, and it's much harder to qualify for it. Laura Villafane is one of those people who got that federal aid, and she's now a housing specialist with Maverick Landing Community Services, helping other families who need rental relief. She joins us to share how ERAP helped her get by, and what it will mean for the program to be discontinued. Then we turn to Kelly Turley, associate director at the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, to talk about what it would take to extend the program, or find an alternative.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy