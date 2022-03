We all think our lives are very stressful. But are they? Really? I mean compared to other places in the world, or even here in the U.S. Family dysfunction, financial distress, health issues, job complications, car trouble, political disagreements; the list is long and most of us have dealt with all of these at one time or another. But like everything else in our personal lives, it is all relative to our own situations.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO