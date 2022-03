Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 25, 2022 flipbook. At the crack of dawn, onlookers could glimpse athletes stretching and tuning their bicycles across the forested hills of Pace Bend Park. Just as the sun began to peep over the horizon, the sound of an airhorn bounced off the trees, sending a fleet of athletes into the frigid lake water below.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO