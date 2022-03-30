Legal Talk: Billy Turner convicted; Jussie Smollett released; Johnny Depp v Amber Heard —TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Vinnie Politan, a Court TV analyst and Emmy-Award winning legal journalist, joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation.

They discuss Billy Ray Turner's conviction in the death of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, the difficulty for the prosecution proving intent against William Husel, and the Crumbley parents being awarded new legal counsel. Plus, they dive into the possibility of criminal charges against Alec Baldwin, Jussie Smollett’s release, and the monumental defamation lawsuit of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard.