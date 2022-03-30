ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123NF2_0euN6yPL00

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) head to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Cavaliers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas has won 4 of the last 5 games — 4-1 against the spread (ATS) — including back-to-back double-digit home victories versus the Utah Jazz Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 22.

Cleveland snapped a 3-game losing streak by beating the Orlando Magic 107-101 at home Monday. But the Cavs failed to cover as 8-point favorites and are 0-5 ATS in the last 5 games (2-3 overall).

The Cavs crushed the Mavs 114-96 in Dallas Nov. 29. But Cleveland was at full strength while Mavs All-Star PG Luka Doncic was still playing his way into shape and Dallas was still learning first-year coach Jason Kidd’s system.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA March 30 breakdown

Mavericks at Cavaliers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:16 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Mavericks -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Cavaliers +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Against the spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-107) | Cavaliers +2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under: 212.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Mavericks at Cavaliers key injuries

Mavericks

  • G Spencer Dinwiddle (knee) out

Cavaliers

  • C Jarrett Allen (finger) out
  • PF Evan Mobley (ankle) out

Mavericks at Cavaliers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 113, Cavaliers 107

PASS with a heavy “lean” toward the Mavericks (-135) because I’d much rather need Dallas outright than have to sweat a cover.

My buy-price for the Mavs’ ML is -140, at which point I’d pass on Dallas’s spread. That said, the Mavs are 13-3 straight up (SU) as road favorites and the Cavs are 4-9 SU as home underdogs.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

BET the MAVERICKS -2.5 (-107) for 1 unit because they already had a much better backcourt and the Cavaliers +2.5 (-115) are missing several bigs so Dallas should own the glass Wednesday.

For instance, the absence of Allen, Mobley and PF Dean Wade means Cleveland will rely on a 3-guard lineup featuring All-Star PG Darius Garland, newly acquired SG Caris LeVert and second-year SG Issac Okoro.

Dallas can counter with Luka and combo guard Jalen Brunson but will be without newly acquired Spencer Dinwiddie. The Mavs’ recently formed 3-guard lineup had been more efficient thus far than Cleveland’s.

According to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG), Dallas has a plus-5.8 adjusted net rating with Luka, Brunson and Dinwiddie on the floor, which would grade in the 81st percentile of all 5-man lineups. Cleveland’s 3-guard lineup with Garland, LeVert and Okoro has a plus-3.9 adjusted net rating (73rd percentile of all 5-man lineups), per CTG.

Furthermore, this is a better spot for the Mavs who are 10-6 ATS as road favorites with a plus-4.9 ATS margin and 8-4 ATS as 3-to-4.5-point favorites.

Finally, the market could be overreacting to Dallas being in the second of a back-to-back. The Mavs throttled the Lakers Sunday and Luka didn’t even play in the fourth quarter so Dallas isn’t exactly on tired legs.

BET the MAVERICKS -2.5 (-107).

PASS even though my prediction is well Over the projected score because there’s reverse-line movement heading south of the total and these teams have a combined 28-42 O/U record when playing teams with a winning record.

According to Pregame.com, a vast majority of the market is betting the Over but the total has been lowered from the 214-point total down to the current number. It’s a red flag when sportsbooks make the more popular side cheaper so this total feels like a trap line.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Alec Burks delivers again but what is his future with Knicks?

Almost gone at the trade deadline, Alec Burks continues to prove his worth for the New York Knicks. Maybe not as their starting point guard for next season but as a veteran leader in a Taj Gibson-like ‘break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency’ role if he stays. Burks made a three-pointer and game-sealing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Jalen Brunson
ClutchPoints

Is Mavs guard Spencer Dinwiddie playing vs Cavs

The Dallas Mavericks face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at the tail-end of a back-to-back as they look to grab another win after a blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. In that contest, Luka Doncic went off for 34 points to lead the way. Ahead of the Mavs’ tough clash, is Spencer Dinwiddie playing vs Cavs?
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kristaps Porzingis-Spencer Dinwiddie trade a win-win for Wizards, Mavericks

With the Wizards set to face the Mavericks on Friday night for the first time since the trade deadline, Tim Cato and Josh Robbins of The Athletic reassessed the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a protected 2022 second-round pick to Washington in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Austin Rivers got ejected over a phantom elbow to Lance Stephenson's face and NBA fans were baffled

Remember back in the day when the NBA fined players for flopping? Yeah, feels like a long time ago, right?. That’s because it has been. The last player to be fined for a flop was Marcus Smart back in 2020. Before that it was Patrick Beverley back in 2019. And those are the only two flopping penalties we’ve seen dished out to players in 6 years. SIX. YEARS.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Ats#The Los Angeles Lakers#Orlando Magic#Cavs#Mavs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Mavericks G
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dirk Nowitzki’s 8-word take on Luka Doncic, 2021-22 Mavs

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on a roll, and it sure looks like Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki is enjoying watching the team play this 2021-22 season. The Mavs saw themselves trailing at halftime on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Like what they have done in their recent games, though, they staged a comeback in the second half with Doncic leading the way. After seeing another epic performance, Dirk took to Twitter to share how much he’s having fun with the current Dallas squad.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets analyst hilariously had the best strategy for finding out JaMychal Green's injury status

You have to hand it to Nuggets analyst Scott Hastings: He’s not going to wait around for an injury report when he can make the scoop right there. During Wednesday night’s pregame show for the Nuggets’ game against the Pacers, Altitude TV studio host Katy Winge noticed that Denver’s JaMychal Green was warming up with the rest of the team. Green was listed as questionable for the game with a wrist injury, so Winge was spot on to notice Green in the background and ask if Hastings had any update on the forward’s status.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Green had 4th 30-point game to cap off historic month

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green capped off a historic month of March on Wednesday with his fourth 30-point game of the season in a narrow loss to the Sacramento Kings. Green tied a career-high with 32 points, two rebounds and two assists in the 121-118 loss. He shot 11-of-25 from the field, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range, in 37 minutes of work. He leads the rookie class in 30-point games this season, two more than Cade Cunningham in second place.
NBA
theScore

LeBron, AD miss critical Mavs tilt as Lakers fall out of play-in picture

The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Tuesday's 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks due to ankle and foot injuries, respectively. Both stars were listed as doubtful prior to the announcement. Los Angeles is trying to fight off the San Antonio Spurs for the final...
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy