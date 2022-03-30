ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Detroit Tigers World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Detroit Tigers went 77-85 last season, scoring 4.30 runs per game while allowing 4.67. But after going 9-24 through their first 33 games, the Tigers did go seven games over-.500 (68-61) after May 8.

The Tigers front office clearly saw the 2021 surge as ammunition for ramping up a rebuild effort that had been underway and Detroit spent some money in the free-agent market. Fans of a franchise that lost 114 games in 2019 are now filled with some modest hopes for 2022. Below, we look at the Detroit Tigers MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds at Tipico Sportsbook.

Detroit Tigers’ 2022 World Series odds

Odds: +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000)

This price puts the Tigers in the middle third among the 30 MLB clubs. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+480) are the favorites, followed by the Houston Astros (+900) and Toronto Blue Jays (+900). At +4000, Detroit has an implied probability of winning the World Series of 2.44% or 40/1 fractional odds.

This is in the right ballpark … but not the right section. Or, if its like old Tiger Stadium, there may be a pole obstruction. The Tigers are too near teams like the St. Louis Cardinals (+3000), Los Angeles Angels (+3000), and Minnesota Twins (+4000), when they ought to match up more with teams like the Texas Rangers (+7000) and Cleveland Guardians (+7000).

While its reasonable to think that starved-and-spending Detroit would leverage a good start and push in a lot of chips on winning a title, a tag north of 50-to-1 looks to be unwarranted. PASS.

Detroit Tigers’ 2022 playoff odds

Will the Tigers make the playoffs: Yes +330 | No -450

Too much has to go right with a still-unproven Detroit starting rotation. And the AL East figures to color much of the wild-card picture. BACK THE NO (-450).

Detroit Tigers’ 2022 win total

Over/Under: 78.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Additions of SS Javier Baez, SP Eduardo Rodriguez, and RP Andrew Chafin appear to move the needle enough to get the Motor City Kitties near .500. Or maybe even over .500 in a could-be-dodgy AL Central.

But peg last year’s win total as being a couple of more than would be expected or deserved by underlying metrics. THE UNDER 78.5 (-110) IS A LEAN. Consider a partial-unit play and a line watch for an even higher win total. Then pounce — like a Tiger — on the easier-to-leverage 79.5 or 80 wins.

Odds to win AL Central Division

  • Chicago White Sox -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Detroit Tigers +600 (bet $100 to win $600)
  • Minnesota Twins +600 (bet $100 to win $600)
  • Cleveland Guardians +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000)
  • Kansas City Royals +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500)

Chicago’s implied probability of winning the AL Central is 68.75% or 9/20 fractional odds. The Twins and Tigers are pegged at 14.29% (6/1). That’s likely giving some percentage points back to the book. A 10-12% probability — so, perhaps a +750 return — would offer a little value to the bettor. Even that view may be too optimistic. PASS.

Odds to win American League

Odds: +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000)

This proposition likens to the World Series analysis in halved miniature. Figure 25-to-1 (+2500) odds as being a starting point to having any value leverage.

The AL East contenders (Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox) will loom large in eating up much of the probability-percentage pie. So will the Houston Astros out of the West and the Chicago White Sox out of the Central. Mix in some down-the-ticket contenders like the Angels and maybe the Seattle Mariners, and the +2000 on the Tigers does not offer enough return for the risk. PASS.

