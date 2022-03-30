Three Things To Know

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Farmer’s Market

If you are 60 and older and meet income requirements, you are eligible for the Ohio Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Participants receive $50 worth of coupons for the growing season. Applications are available through your local area agency on aging.

Exhibit honors OU grad

An exhibit honoring iconic OU grad Chuck Stewart will be on display starting Saturday through April 29 at the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home St. For more on the exhibit, please turn to page A5.

Today in Sports History

On March 31, 1975, UCLA beats Kentucky, 92-85, for its 10th NCAA title under then Head Coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.

Heritage College hosts first in-person Match Day celebration

ATHENS – At the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s first in-person Match Day celebration held in Athens, Cleveland and Dublin, graduating students learned where they would complete their residency training over the next several years. Match Day is anxiously awaited each year by fourth-year medical students...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Stars head to the starting line

Seven Athens community members will be racing in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason showing their love for the Athens community. Darell Fawley racing for Tunnel of Towers, Eli Conover racing for Team Heart and Sole, Ginger Schmalenberg racing for The Gathering Place, Mason Norman racing for Ohio University women’s swimming and diving, Patty Mitchell racing for Passion Works, Robin Burrow racing for Appalachian Children’s Coalition and Tim Martin racing for the Tag Hauschild Memorial Scholarship Fund.
ATHENS, OH
