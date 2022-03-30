Three Things To Know

Senior Farmer’s Market

If you are 60 and older and meet income requirements, you are eligible for the Ohio Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Participants receive $50 worth of coupons for the growing season. Applications are available through your local area agency on aging.

Exhibit honors OU grad

An exhibit honoring iconic OU grad Chuck Stewart will be on display starting Saturday through April 29 at the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home St. For more on the exhibit, please turn to page A5.

Today in Sports History

On March 31, 1975, UCLA beats Kentucky, 92-85, for its 10th NCAA title under then Head Coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.