Delaware Tech Spring Sports Having Unparalleled Success

To say Delaware Technical Community College’s spring sports programs are off to a hot start would be an understatement.

As of March 29, Delaware Tech’s baseball team is ranked 7th in the nation by the National Junior College Athletic Association with a 22-1 record, while the men’s lacrosse program is ranked 8th in the nation by the NJCAA with a 7-2 record, and the softball team is on target to defend its 2021 region and district championships with a 9-1 record.

The baseball team has an overall batting average of .355, has scored 219 total runs, and has knocked 32 home runs.

First baseman Matt Rodriguez (Delmar High School) is batting .514 with 37 hits, 29 RBI, and 6 home runs. His batting average places him 10th in the nation, and his on base percentage of .607 is also 10th in the nation. Centerfielder Mike Paigliei (Brandywine High School) is batting .417 with 25 hits, 31 RBI, and 5 home runs. His RBI numbers have him tied for 23rd in the nation.

The pitching staff has been equally as impressive as the offense. Cade Williams (Nandua High School in Virginia) has a 5-0 record and his ERA of 1.63 ranks 15th in the nation. Zach Hart (St. Georges Tech High School) is also undefeated and his ERA of 1.93 is 24th in the nation. Riley Culver (Delmarva Christian High School) also has a 5-0 record.

The lacrosse team has been dominating opponents this year with a powerful offense and solid play in goal. Delaware Tech has outscored opponents 166-93.

Offensively, Delaware Tech has four of the top five goal scorers in the nation. Brandon Tice (Lake Forest High School) is leading the nation in scoring with 39 goals. Jack Dennis (Cape Henlopen High School) is right behind him with 37, followed by Conor Christie (Milford High School) with 35, and Matt Kracyla (Middletown High School) with 23.

Christie is also leading the nation in assists with 22, followed in a close second by Dennis with 19. Christie, Dennis, Tice, and Kracyla all hold the top four spots in total points in the nation as well.

Defensively, goalie Caleb Secrist (Lake Forest) is 3rd in the nation in saves with 76 and has a 51.7 percent save percentage, which is good enough for 6th in the nation. Bryce Wells (Milford) is 1st in the nation in ground balls with 74, while Matt Hague (Milford) is 3rd with 43. Wells is also leading the nation in face-offs with a 106-141 record, while Louis Savino (Middletown) is 2nd with a 72-117 record.

Finally, the softball team is riding a nine-game winning streak. Delaware Tech is batting .391, has scored 86 runs, and has knocked 7 home runs.

Shortstop Carlin Quinn (Cape Henlopen) is currently batting .484 with 15 hits and 7 RBI, while third baseman Macey Myers (Milford) is currently batting .471 with 16 hits, 11 RBI, and 2 home runs, third baseman/first baseman Kylie Kruger (Sussex Central High School) currently batting .429 with 15 hits and 13 RBI, and second baseman Logan Walls (Delmar) is currently batting .429 with 12 hits and 9 RBI.

Starting pitcher Lauren Smith (Snow Hill High School) is 4-1 with 14 strikeouts and a 1.88 ERA, while Carly Collins (Sussex Central) is 3-0 with 11 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA.

PHOTO:

Conor Christie, men’s lacrosse; Zach Hart, baseball; and Macey Myers, softball.