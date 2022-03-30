Is San Angelo Ready for a Burger Vending Machine?

March 17, 2022 - With restaurants struggling to maintain a full kitchen staff, Ferg’s Bar and Grill is turning to an innovative solution - a pizza vending machine. Ferg’s, a popular sports bar and grill on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, recently installed the machine to assist the kitchen during peak hours. Owner Mark Ferguson purchased the machine from a company in France, and the restaurant’s cooks make the pizzas from scratch every morning before loading them into the robotic oven and vending machine. Pizzas take only four minutes to bake, and customers have a choice of cheese or pepperoni. The machine costs $72,000 and holds up to 72 pizzas. Customers can buy the pizzas before or after normal operating hours.
