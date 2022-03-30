ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Is San Angelo Ready for a Burger Vending Machine?

By Joseph Browning
ESPN 960 San Angelo
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I admit it. I don't like self-checkouts. Like or not though, self service is the wave of the future. More and more transactions occur worldwide through human to robot interactions. With that in mind, a New Jersey company has now developed a hamburger vending machine. Robo Burger is about...

espn960sanangelo.com

Comments / 2

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Ferg’s unveils innovative pizza vending machine

March 17, 2022 - With restaurants struggling to maintain a full kitchen staff, Ferg’s Bar and Grill is turning to an innovative solution - a pizza vending machine. Ferg’s, a popular sports bar and grill on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, recently installed the machine to assist the kitchen during peak hours. Owner Mark Ferguson purchased the machine from a company in France, and the restaurant’s cooks make the pizzas from scratch every morning before loading them into the robotic oven and vending machine. Pizzas take only four minutes to bake, and customers have a choice of cheese or pepperoni. The machine costs $72,000 and holds up to 72 pizzas. Customers can buy the pizzas before or after normal operating hours.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Angelo, TX
Food & Drinks
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger Machine#Good Burger#Food Drink#Burger Vending Machines#Google Pay#Apple Pay
Ledger-Enquirer

Burger King Tries Something McDonald’s Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
107-3 KISS-FM

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.
TYLER, TX
Thrillist

Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSVN-TV

Company launches new robot burger machine — RoboBurger

(WSVN) - The future for fast food is here. A company launched a new burger robot machine — RoboBurger. It’s similar to a vending machine but with a bit more flare. Its creators say it’s the first robotic burger chef that dishes out burgers for about $7 a piece.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Chipotle Is Raising Prices (Why Customers May Not Care)

You don't need to follow the news to know that food is getting significantly more expensive — the 7.4% annual hike in grocery prices is being felt every time you reach for your favorites at the supermarket. While fast food has long been a filling option for people on...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Domino's Pizza Led To Bad Vegan's Sarma Melngailis' Downfall

Ironically, it was an order of pizza and chicken wings from Domino's that led to the arrest of vegan food pioneer and restaurateur Sarma Melngailis. According to the opening of Episode 1 of the Netflix documentary "Bad Vegan," which chronicles Melngailis's rise and fall in the plant-based food world, Melngailis and her husband, Anthony Strangis, were apprehended by police after being on the run for months when their credit card was traced to a Domino's order delivered to a Tennessee hotel.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
689
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy