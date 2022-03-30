ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom...

herald-review.com

KLTV

People pull neighbors out of destroyed homes in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A particularly hard-hit area from Monday night’s tornado in Upshur County was a few miles east of Gilmer on Highway 154. Many homes on Azalea Road were damaged, some beyond repair, and there were some people trapped in the debris. Lance Talbert and Steven...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KAAL-TV

Senior living home putting on prom for residents, needing donations

(ABC 6 News) - Our House Senior Living in Austin is planning a prom for its residents, but they are needing donations to put on the dance. "It's really important to enrich their lives they don't get to get out right now covid is a barrier and it is just a fun thing to see them take back to their high school days," Our House Life Enrichment Coordinator, Samantha Ricke said.
AUSTIN, MN
Herald & Review

3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $179,900

Welcome to this well-maintained beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in sought after Mount Zion school district! You'll love the bright and airy feel to the family room with oversized windows. The kitchen has corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances (which all remain), pantry, and more wood laminate flooring. The dining room overlooks the screened in patio, perfect for those warmer months. The master bedroom has a full bath, neutral paint and tons of natural light. 2 more bedrooms with hardwood flooring are also on the main level. The main floor bathroom has been remodeled with a tile shower, new counter top, paint, and light fixture. The mostly finished basement has a generous size family room, playroom with french doors and motion sensor lights. The bonus room in the basement is being used as a bedroom can also be used as office space, remote learning space and has a large walk-in closet. The fully-fenced in backyard has a fire pit and has been professional landscaped. Tons of other updates, which include easy-tilt energy star windows 2021, wood laminate flooring on main level, LVP in the basement, many new light fixtures & ceiling fans, hot water heater 2020, sump pump 2017, new front porch 2021, interior and exterior paint, new shutters, newer myQ (smart) garage door opener in the heated garage 2021. Upgraded Ecobee thermostat! The septic has been maintained yearly, last pumped 2021. Radon mitigation system in place.
DECATUR, IL
KOMO News

Safe lots program set to launch to help people living in vehicles

Safe lots for people living in recreational vehicles are about to make a return even though Seattle tried it before until the program became too costly. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority will oversee this new effort as a way to steer people living in vehicles toward permanent housing. Still, some neighbors have their doubts it will work.
SEATTLE, WA
Herald & Review

Decatur home damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

DECATUR — A house at 1770 N. Church St. in Decatur was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews were called to the two-story home at 4:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second-floor windows. Two residents relocated after Decatur...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

The latest building permits for Macon County

480 N. Brush College Road, $400, owner and contractor is David Bean, steel panel fence. 1190 W. Forest Ave., $1,740, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, front porch roof. 2270 Gary Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Donald Ragsdale, green house. 161 Hide Tide Drive, $41,210, owner is...
MACON COUNTY, IL
