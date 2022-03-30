Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Welcome to this well-maintained beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in sought after Mount Zion school district! You'll love the bright and airy feel to the family room with oversized windows. The kitchen has corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances (which all remain), pantry, and more wood laminate flooring. The dining room overlooks the screened in patio, perfect for those warmer months. The master bedroom has a full bath, neutral paint and tons of natural light. 2 more bedrooms with hardwood flooring are also on the main level. The main floor bathroom has been remodeled with a tile shower, new counter top, paint, and light fixture. The mostly finished basement has a generous size family room, playroom with french doors and motion sensor lights. The bonus room in the basement is being used as a bedroom can also be used as office space, remote learning space and has a large walk-in closet. The fully-fenced in backyard has a fire pit and has been professional landscaped. Tons of other updates, which include easy-tilt energy star windows 2021, wood laminate flooring on main level, LVP in the basement, many new light fixtures & ceiling fans, hot water heater 2020, sump pump 2017, new front porch 2021, interior and exterior paint, new shutters, newer myQ (smart) garage door opener in the heated garage 2021. Upgraded Ecobee thermostat! The septic has been maintained yearly, last pumped 2021. Radon mitigation system in place.

DECATUR, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO