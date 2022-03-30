Sawyer Yards grocery fire under investigation

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One juvenile male was injured and a juvenile male suspect was arrested after a shooting near Yerba Buena High in San Jose that led to a shelter-in-place order at the campus Thursday morning. San Jose police said a shooting was reported in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive near the school at 10:43 a.m. According to officers, one juvenile male was shot. His injuries were non-life threatening, police said. San Jose shooting investigation (CBS) Police said within minutes of arriving, one suspect — also a male juvenile — was arrested and a firearm was recovered. Meanwhile, police are searching for at least one additional suspect in connection with the shooting. A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Officers are at Yerba Buena High, while a perimeter has been set up south of campus. At around 1:15 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO