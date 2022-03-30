ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden appoints AZ man to President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities

By Kathy Ritchie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, President Biden appointed an Arizona resident to serve on the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. Gabriel Martinez, who has Down...

