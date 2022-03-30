ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0euMs9k300

A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim scheduled Steve Shand's trial to begin July 18. He is charged with bringing two people into the country illegally and illegally transporting them once in the U.S. The trial will be held in Fergus Falls, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Fargo, North Dakota.

Authorities said the four bodies were discovered near Emerson, Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota. In addition, five Indian nationals were found on foot on the Minnesota side of the border and two others were found riding in Shand’s van.

Shand, of Deltona, Florida, has not been charged in the deaths of the migrants. They died of exposure. Authorities also haven't said whether they think the dead migrants or those found on-foot in Minnesota had been passengers in Shand's van.

According to court documents, one of the five who was walking told authorities that his group had walked across the U.S. border, expecting to be picked up by someone on the other side. He said they had been walking for nearly 12 hours and had been with a family of four Indian nationals earlier but had gotten separated from them during the night.

Neither Shand's attorney, Doug Micko, nor federal prosecutor Laura Provinzino immediately responded to phone messages seeking comment.

A federal magistrate judge released Shand without bond but ordered him to obey several conditions.

The seven migrants found in the van and on-foot are accused of having entered the U.S. illegally and have been released pending deportation hearings.

Federal authorities suspect that the case is linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border.

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Possible human smuggling operation discovered in South Florida

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have uncovered evidence of a possible human smuggling operation near Haulover Park. A 7News viewer sent us a video of a boat that washed ashore in Northeast Miami-Dade. That viewer believes it may have come from Haiti because of the registration and other markings...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KIMT

Minnesota man to stand trial over meth in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minneapolis man is pleading not guilty to serious drug charges in North Iowa. Ethan Jacob Longie, 28, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl-1st offense, possession of marijuana-1st offense, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and eluding. Longie...
MASON CITY, IA
KTVZ

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human smuggling operation

Two active-duty soldiers with the US Army stationed at the Fort Hood base in Texas were ordered to federal prison on Friday for “conspiring to transport” undocumented immigrants within the state, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a statement. The soldiers, Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deltona, FL
Crime & Safety
Fergus Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
City
Fergus Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Deltona, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Deportation#Canadian#Indian
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy