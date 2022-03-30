ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, stepping down from acting: family

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) The family of actor Bruce Willis is releasing information about a diagnosis that will retire him from acting. His daughter Rumer Willis posted on Instagram around 11 a.m., a message to fans of the “Die Hard”...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Demi Moore Thanks Ex-Husband Bruce Willis for ‘Our Blended Family’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Friendly exes! Nearly 22 years after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage, they’ve remained on good terms. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the Ghost actress, 59, captioned an Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, on Saturday, March 19. The twosome — who were married between 1987 and 2000 — have remained cordial […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Bruce Willis
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aphasia#Stepping Down#Kiah
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss’ Ex Block Says She Is Too Wealthy to Have Demanded He Pay Child Support

Kandi Burruss wanted Riley Burruss’ father Block to do a lot more. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been open about many parts of her life on the show. Her family life has changed a lot since she made her first appearance. She was a single mother to her daughter Riley Burruss. Riley’s father Block was someone Kandi said wasn’t really in her life. Block eventually made an appearance on the show. At the time, Kandi accused him of falling way behind on child support. Even though Riley attempted to repair the relationship, it wasn’t an easy thing for her to deal with. She had her own feelings about Block. When it was time for her to head to college, she asked Kandi why Block wasn’t involved in paying her tuition. It was Riley who pushed for Kandi to head back to court so child support could be collected. And Block would pay his share of her college education.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy