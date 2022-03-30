Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, stepping down from acting: family

Kandi Burruss wanted Riley Burruss’ father Block to do a lot more. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been open about many parts of her life on the show. Her family life has changed a lot since she made her first appearance. She was a single mother to her daughter Riley Burruss. Riley’s father Block was someone Kandi said wasn’t really in her life. Block eventually made an appearance on the show. At the time, Kandi accused him of falling way behind on child support. Even though Riley attempted to repair the relationship, it wasn’t an easy thing for her to deal with. She had her own feelings about Block. When it was time for her to head to college, she asked Kandi why Block wasn’t involved in paying her tuition. It was Riley who pushed for Kandi to head back to court so child support could be collected. And Block would pay his share of her college education.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO