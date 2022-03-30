Richard B. Hyde

John E. Libby, 91, of New Woodstock, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. John was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Hyannis, Cape Cod, MA, to Charles and Grace Libby and was a graduate of Barnstable High School. John earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his master’s degree in corporate real estate. He was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and upon his honorable discharge in 1955, John served in the Army Reserves as a commissioned officer until 1961. He retired from Agway in DeWitt as the director of corporate real estate and had been the Orleans County assessment coordinator for several years. John was the town justice for the town of Cazenovia from 1972 until 1991 and a New York state small claims magistrate. He was a member of the NYS Magistrates Association, the NYS Assessors Association, the International Association of Assessing Officers and a charter member of Cherry Valley Carriage Association. John was also a 4-H leader, a member of the New Woodstock Malcolm Taylor American Legion and a board member of the New Woodstock Cemetery Association. His favorite place to be was on his tractor making hay.

NEW WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO