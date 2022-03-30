Kellie Harper thrilled to welcome Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Powell to Lady Vol family

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday she has received SEC Grants-in-Aid and Institutional Financial Aid Agreements from incoming transfers Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell.

Jackson comes to Tennessee from Mississippi State, while Powell arrives from Minnesota.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rickea and Jasmine to our Lady Vol family,” Harper said in a UT press release. “I’m excited about Jasmine’s ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and teammates both in transition and in the half court. The versatility, skill set and size that Rickea has will allow her to be aggressive and make plays from multiple positions.

“We are excited to add all of our newcomers with our returning players and begin preparation for the 2022-23 season. I look forward to coaching them and seeing what we can all build together.”