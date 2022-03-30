ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Tennessee-Western Carolina baseball pregame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) will host Western Carolina (11-13, 0-0 SoCon) Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup. Roger Hoover (PxP) and former MLB pitcher and Knoxville native Chad Bell (analyst) will call the action.

Tennessee enters its matchup with Western Carolina ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Tennessee-Western Carolina nonconference matchup, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Ben Joyce on MLB Network

SEC Network

Tennessee baseball and softball home runs

Chase Dollander SEC Pitcher of the Week

Chase Burns SEC Freshman of the Week

SEC Network

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

College Baseball Hub

Tennessee baseball

Brennan Webb

Tennessee's baseball and softball programs lead the nation in combined home runs with a margin of 15

Baseball America

Western Carolina baseball

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Western Carolina athletics

Danny White

Tennessee-Western Carolina baseball score predictions

thecentersquare.com

Tennessee social media bill faces legal obstacles similar to Florida, Texas

(The Center Square) – Tennessee lawmakers pushing a social media oversight bill that would prevent users from being banned or shadow banned said it is not a First Amendment issue but a governmental course correction. The vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, which successfully has been granted injunctions...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 five-star forward Leonard Miller reveals top schools

On Wednesday, On3’s Joe Tipton posted the final ten options for 2022 Canadian native Leonard Miller. Eight schools were included with two professional options. Of those eight schools, six have offered Miller. Those six are Alabama, Kansas, TCU, Auburn, Providence, and Oklahoma State. The other two schools that were included were Kentucky and Gonzaga.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brady Manek is highest-ranked UNC basketball player in ESPN’s Top 25 for Final Four

We are inching closer and closer to Saturday night’s showdown between North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four, a game that has been a long time coming.  But as we sit a few days out, ESPN has released their list of the Top 25 players in this Final Four based on their NCAA Tournament so far this year. While Remy Martin takes the top spot and Duke’s Mark Williams is No. 2, you wont have to go far to see the first UNC player. And that player is Brady Manek who checks in at No. 3. ESPN praised Manek for his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 reasons Duke will beat UNC in Final Four

There will be no denying what is rightfully theirs, as the Duke Blue Devils will beat the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game on Saturday. In a game that will absolutely decided by most horrendous officiating, the Duke Blue Devils will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
