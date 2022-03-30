ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Republican frontrunners for US Senate seat face off in first debate

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caWEP_0euMWM8700

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Four Republicans seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania took the stage in Erie Wednesday morning for a forum that was mostly spent beating up on the Biden administration and left-wing, liberal ideals.

But during the closing portion of the debate, where candidates were instructed to explain why people should vote for them, candidates Jeff Bartos and Kathy Barnette performed a good-cop, bad-cop routine, attacking frontrunners Mehmet Oz and David McCormick.

As Oz opened his statement, Barnette interrupted, questioning his conservative credentials and criticizing him for skipping debates.

When the moderator asked Barnette to “please stop,” she said, “I would not have to go scorched-earth if they would show up for a debate.”

“I have earned my place on this stage,” she continued, “and I will not be told what I can and cannot say.”

After Oz and McCormick spoke, playing up their connections to Pennsylvania, Bartos thanked Barnette and gave an explanation for what he calls the frustration and passion that was on display.

“When we look to our televisions and see people, as I’ve been calling them, political tourists — and it’s no disrespect to the people up here, but they come in and they’re spending tens of millions of dollars on television, and we’ve been on the road, grassroots,” he said. “For me, for five years, visiting all 67 counties multiple times.”

Oz argued he’s the best candidate, as Pennsylvania is too important to send a back-bencher to Washington. McCormick said the same of himself, noting the stakes are too high to pick someone who needs “on-the-job training.”

McCormick went after Oz too, accusing him of being anti-fracking on “The Dr. Oz Show.”

“You’ve argued for a moratorium in Pennsylvania like that’s in New York,” he said, which Oz denied. “You’ve been running those ads over and over again, claiming things you know are dishonest.”

Bartos concluded the forum with: “They’re fighting each other and they’re fighting for a Senate seat. I’m fighting for you.”

Barnette took a punchier approach as to what makes her the best candidate: “I believe Republicans must be something more than just a speed bump on the way toward communism.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio

14K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KYW News Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
David Mccormick
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight

The leading candidates for the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate nomination met in Gahanna Friday. Two of them nearly came to blows. The candidate forum hosted by FreedomWorks didn’t make it through opening statements before former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel began attacking investment banker Mike Gibbons. The other candidates, state Sen. Matt Dolan, former GOP chair […] The post Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race

Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state. Busch Valentine's entrance into the race comes amid widespread calls from fellow Republicans for former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after his ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids. The latest scandal renewed Republican concerns that Greitens could win the crowded GOP primary but emerge a damaged candidate in the general election, threatening the party's chances of keeping what should be a...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republicans#Frontrunners#Senate Seat#Kyw Newsradio#U S Senate
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTOV 9

Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate candidates state goals at debate

Democratic candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat met in a debate Monday outlining their vision as the May primary gets closer and closer. Three candidates are vying for the party's nomination – U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson. They are all looking to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman.
OHIO STATE
WBAL Radio

Move over Iowa. New Jersey Democrats vie to hold early presidential primary

(NEW YORK) — As the Democratic National Committee considers changes to its primary calendar, New Jersey Democrats are pitching themselves for consideration as one of the early presidential primary states. In a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, New Jersey Democratic State Committee Chair LeRoy J....
IOWA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy