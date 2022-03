DENVER (KKTV) - Six months and more than 2.5 million tests later, the state says it will be transitioning its COVID at-home testing program to the federal one. Colorado began offering free rapid tests shipped directly to residents in September, the first in the nation to do so. It would prove to be an enormous success, and even served as a blueprint of sorts for the federal program that started in January.

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO