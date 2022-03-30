ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rapid Reaction: QB Purdy working back into action; Beckton happy with young TEs amid injuries

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWzBA_0euMSd5C00

Logan Smothers threw an interception on Wednesday morning during Nebraska’s 11th practice of the spring, but his position coach only brought it up afterward to highlight what he deems progress.

“Right away he knew, ‘I need to throw it here,’” Whipple said of the sophomore from Alabama. “When you make a mistake and you don’t know why you made a mistake, that’s what concerns you. But he knows.”

That’s part of what the first-year offensive coordinator likes about Smothers in addition to his athleticism and his smarts.

“He’s done a good job in the scrimmages that we’ve had, he’s got a lot of reps and I’ve been pleased with him,” Whipple said. “He’s done a good job.”

Smothers and Chubba Purdy are likely both chasing Casey Thompson for the starting job. Purdy, the Florida State transfer, is working back from a foot injury that’s kept him limited through all of spring but may now finally be mostly in the rearview mirror.

“Last week he had a bunch of skelly reps, 7-on-7, then today he got some team reps,” Whipple said. “So it’s better. Better and better that way functioning. He’s been fine.”

Overall, the coordinator likes the way his group is interacting, learning and competing for time.

“Everybody’s competing, but they’re helping one another out. It’s a good room,” Whipple said. “That’s important.”

Other quick-hitters from Wednesday:

* Wide receiver Oliver Martin said he dealt with a nagging injury last year that prevented him from working out and didn't allow him to bend his leg for a long stretch of time. Given time to heal this offseason, Martin said he feels he's regained his explosiveness.

"I feel like I'm playing at a high level right now," he added.

* Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, one area of consistency so far through the first three-plus weeks. He said part of that is simplicity in the run game to handle varying looks from the defense.

* The praise for Aurora walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher continued. Beckton said he's a very good run blocker and, "I don't think he's dropped a ball all spring." Beckton also said redshirt freshman tight end A.J. Rollins had "probably his best day of the spring."

"I'm really excited about those young guys, especially Boerkircher and Rollins," Beckton said.

* Beckton called the spring "chippy" and meant it in a good way, referring to the team's overall physicality.

Check back for updates to this story

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

349K+

Views

Follow Wyoming News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First crystal ball picks are in for massive Penn State OT target in 2023

Penn State has been placing a heavy emphasis on beefing up its offensive line in the Class of 2023. The Nittany Lions have already lined up commitments from some top offensive line recruits including Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, and the recruiting efforts are still focused on improving the overall quality of the offensive line. But the first couple of crystal ball predictions being submitted for one other hot commodity on the recruiting trail have not gone Penn State’s way. Kadyn Proctor, of Iowa, has been predicted to be staying close to home by a pair of crystal ball picks that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Longtime College Football Assistant Jim Chaney Lands New Job

After a brief stint in the NFL, longtime college football coordinator Jim Chaney is returning to the college ranks. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Quinlan reported that Chaney is taking a job with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Per Quinlan, “Georgia Tech has added veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tes#American Football#Qb Purdy
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's fifth spring practice

Growing pains were evident Thursday for the University of Wisconsin football team. Things were just a little bit off at the morning practice, the team’s fifth this spring and second open to reporters. The offense is adjusting to updates installed by new position coaches and the defense is getting a makeover after the departure of eight starters, so some miscues are par for the course in spring. In fact, UW...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Always competitive, Khalil Shakir continues to prove himself to NFL teams

Every spring, Matt Gates’ profession depends on the NFL Scouting Combine. And still, the co-owner of the Florida-based training facility XPE Sports is blunt about the whole spectacle. “It’s the underwear Olympics,” Gates said. He knows how stupid it all is, that NFL teams could base their picks on obscure drills and bizarre measurements rather than what prospects do on a football field. But he also knows the reality: The...
NFL
Wyoming News

QR code: Four Downs, March 30

WATCH: Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the four most interesting topics from post-practice interviews with players and coaches. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Hawkeyes' Murray says he is ready for 'next step'

Following a breakout season on the basketball court for Iowa, Keegan Murray did the expected Tuesday. The sophomore forward announced plans to enter the 2022 NBA draft and forego his remaining years of collegiate eligibility. “For me, it’s about going up against the best players each and every night and showing what I’m made of, knowing that I’m supposed to be there,’’ Murray said. “I know that I’m supposed to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

How Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton blends his brand of 'goofy' with newfound leadership

Keeanu Benton’s morning routine has taken an unexpected turn in recent months. The senior nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin doesn’t get ready for the day ahead with the sounds of music or the TV in the background like many of his peers. Instead, he’s getting lessons in leadership through audiobooks from Audible. Benton told reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center he’s never been one to grab a book...
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy