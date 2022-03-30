Rapid Reaction: QB Purdy working back into action; Beckton happy with young TEs amid injuries

Logan Smothers threw an interception on Wednesday morning during Nebraska’s 11th practice of the spring, but his position coach only brought it up afterward to highlight what he deems progress.

“Right away he knew, ‘I need to throw it here,’” Whipple said of the sophomore from Alabama. “When you make a mistake and you don’t know why you made a mistake, that’s what concerns you. But he knows.”

That’s part of what the first-year offensive coordinator likes about Smothers in addition to his athleticism and his smarts.

“He’s done a good job in the scrimmages that we’ve had, he’s got a lot of reps and I’ve been pleased with him,” Whipple said. “He’s done a good job.”

Smothers and Chubba Purdy are likely both chasing Casey Thompson for the starting job. Purdy, the Florida State transfer, is working back from a foot injury that’s kept him limited through all of spring but may now finally be mostly in the rearview mirror.

“Last week he had a bunch of skelly reps, 7-on-7, then today he got some team reps,” Whipple said. “So it’s better. Better and better that way functioning. He’s been fine.”

Overall, the coordinator likes the way his group is interacting, learning and competing for time.

“Everybody’s competing, but they’re helping one another out. It’s a good room,” Whipple said. “That’s important.”

Other quick-hitters from Wednesday:

* Wide receiver Oliver Martin said he dealt with a nagging injury last year that prevented him from working out and didn't allow him to bend his leg for a long stretch of time. Given time to heal this offseason, Martin said he feels he's regained his explosiveness.

"I feel like I'm playing at a high level right now," he added.

* Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, one area of consistency so far through the first three-plus weeks. He said part of that is simplicity in the run game to handle varying looks from the defense.

* The praise for Aurora walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher continued. Beckton said he's a very good run blocker and, "I don't think he's dropped a ball all spring." Beckton also said redshirt freshman tight end A.J. Rollins had "probably his best day of the spring."

"I'm really excited about those young guys, especially Boerkircher and Rollins," Beckton said.

* Beckton called the spring "chippy" and meant it in a good way, referring to the team's overall physicality.

Check back for updates to this story