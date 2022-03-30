ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Northern Lights Will Be Visible In The US This Week

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
 1 day ago

Look up in the night sky tonight and you just might catch a glimpse of something spectacular: the Aurora Borealis!

Also known as the Northern Lights, the Aurora Borealis may make an appearance in the northern part of the U.S. starting late on Wednesday, March 30, and into the early hours of Thursday, March 31.

Typically, the Aurora Borealis is only seen in the northernmost regions of the planet, including Canada, Iceland and Norway. In the U.S., Alaska is basically the only state where you can regularly get a view of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oN9FS_0euMNEoq00
AP Photo/Ivan Petrov

However, thanks to some major activity going on with the sun, the lights may stretch far enough that many Americans in the continental U.S. will be able to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye.

Word first got out about the potential for an Aurora Borealis sighting on March 28 after a tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

So, that’s not exactly the snappiest tweet ever posted. Don’t worry! We’re going to translate all those letters and numbers for you.

What Is Causing This Augmented Aurora Borealis Tonight?

On March 28, the sun released a Coronal Mass Ejection or CME, which is a large mass of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun‘s corona, according to NOAA. These CMEs happen often and cause geomagnetic storms which often occur without us noticing.

When these storms hit the area of the atmosphere called the ionosphere (which contains electrical fields that cause the lights of Aurora Borealis), conditions can change enough to affect the strength and reach of the Northern Lights. That’s what’s happening tonight. Basically, the power of the Northern Lights is being cranked up for a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ne4lv_0euMNEoq00
NOAA.gov

In a YouTube video shared by the National Weather Service branch in Riverton, Wyoming, the reaction between this CME and the ionosphere warranted a strong geomagnetic storm watch.

The storm could push the Aurora Borealis closer to the equator than usual, making it visible to people in northern states including Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Vermont. Check out the NWS clip below for more details.

When And How To See The Northern Lights

The best time to go out and look for the Aurora Borealis starts at 10 p.m. Eastern on March 30 and runs through 1 a.m. on March 31.

For the best views of the Northern Lights, you will want to go somewhere with dark conditions, away from the light pollution of populated areas. Then, face the northern horizon (use a compass app on your phone to easily orient yourself) and look for a green band of light that may look like it’s flickering or dancing like fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVqt5_0euMNEoq00
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Watch A Livestream Of The Northern Lights

If you don’t happen to live in any of the areas where the Aurora Borealis might appear, don’t worry! Explore.org has a live camera on the skies of Manitoba, Canada, that runs 24 hours a day. Just visit the livestream’s website in the evening and you might have the best seat in the house to see the natural phenomenon, right from your own home!

Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
