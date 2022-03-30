ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA Brewing Co. hosts crawfish boil fundraiser to benefit Home by Hand

By OffBeat Staff
Satsuma Realtors will launch of its inaugural fundraiser event Building by Boiling on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NOLA Brewing Co. This crawfish cook-off will benefit Home by Hand, a New Orleans-based non-profit that is committed to providing pathways to homeownership for low-and-moderate income New...

