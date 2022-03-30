NOLA Brewing Co. hosts crawfish boil fundraiser to benefit Home by Hand

If anyone can successfully shift the reputation of shooters from college dive-bar staple to sophisticated post-party nightcap, it's Paris-based author and food stylist Rebekah Peppler. "There's something so celebratory and connecting about taking a shot," she says. By using low-ABV spirits and wines like vermouth, Campari, Suze, and amaro, Peppler makes com- posed miniature cocktails for guests to cheers with and knock back, without overindulging. Peppler's digestif shots—for which she shares recipes in her newest cookbook, À Table: Recipes for Cooking and Eating the French Way—are intended as pleasant punctuation on a night of merriment. In lieu of cheap shot glasses, Peppler suggests using sake cups, espresso sets, and even vintage port glasses to infuse these cheerful chasers with an extra bit of creativity. "You're leaving people with a good taste in their mouths, but also the nostalgia and thrill of a shot," she explains.

