I've seen Ghost live twice, and both shows I will never forget. The first time I saw them was in 2016 when they played at Lubbock's City Bank Auditorium. It was a bit after they released Meliora and "Square Hammer," so they were just starting to get really big. Then, in 2018, I saw them in Midland. It was after they released Prequelle and received much more media attention, so they had the budget to put on an even more fantastic show.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO