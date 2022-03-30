Top 10 Dive Bars That Actually Have Good Food

It takes four days to make Commonwealth's Starry Night dessert — 96 hours of painstaking, technical work and patient waiting, where if even the smallest detail goes amiss, the entire thing falls apart. When all goes right, this effort results in a stunning, spherical mirror cake that shimmers with hues of metallic deep blue and violet so reflective you can see the outline of your face in it. Tapped with just the right amount of force, the glimmering, chocolate domed shell cracks apart, the fissures revealing a luxurious chocolate torte the texture of a brownie pulled out of the oven a few minutes early. Silken chocolate crème patisserie and blueberry compote coat and fill the interior cake; this mélange forms a bittersweet filling with just a hint of tang that makes you feel as if you are eating a one-of-a-kind piece of delicious, culinary art.
