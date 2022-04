While the fourth-generation Apple iPad Air may have been discontinued to make way for the M1 model coming soon, it’s still a beautiful device with powerful internals. In fact, we think this is the perfect time to get some incredible iPad deals since the new releases will come with plenty of Apple deals from retailers. That’s why we wanted to share one of our favorite tablet deals at Amazon today. Right now, you can get the Apple iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip for just $500, which is a $100 discount on the standard price tag of $600. That’s an offer you won’t want to miss.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 DAYS AGO