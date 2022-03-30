ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals 'looking actively' at building indoor practice facility

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0R4g_0euMDkVs00

The Cincinnati Bengals often face the criticism of being one of the NFL’s only teams without an indoor practice facility.

According to Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, the wheels are in motion for that to change.

Speaking at league meetings this week, Blackburn said the team continues to look at the situation, as captured by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway:

“We are considering ways to make that happen, so I should be more up to speed. But we are definitely looking to plan for that. We’re looking actively at some things. It’s something we realize would be good for us to have, so we’re trying to find out ways.”

The combination of the NFL extending seasons to 17 games and the Bengals making the Super Bowl well into the cold months partly played a role in this development.

While prepping for the Super Bowl, the Bengals avoided a cold snap by taking practice to the University of Cincinnati’s indoor bubble.

The logistics of a Bengals bubble in downtown Cincinnati have continued to be tricky, but the sheer practicality of such a move makes sense as the team continues to modernize.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals' newfound success in free agency isn't a fluke

The Cincinnati Bengals have undergone a massive turnaround in part thanks to newfound aggressiveness and performance in free agency. And that’s by design that dates back to 2018. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn points to the shakeup in their approach to free agency that has made the biggest...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cincinnati#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Cincinnati Enquirer
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL 11

Loyal Rockets fans bolster the team through the WNIT

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Unversity of Toledo Rockets Women's Basketball team tipped off in Savage Arena Monday night looking for a ticket to the Final Four in the WNIT. Despite a strong showing, the Rockets' tournament run ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss. But the fans were there every...
TOLEDO, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching Quotes: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi discussed defensive identity for Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have their spring football season well underway, and the coaches and players in the program have been able to embark on what will be the first year of a new era in Oregon football. For the first time since practice started, media members got a chance to speak to new Ducks’ offensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who came to Oregon after a stint in the NFL following his wildly successful stretch of coaching for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he went to four consecutive national championship games. Lupoi discussed what ultimately lured him away from the NFL and to Eugene,...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrann Mathieu says 'it would be great' to represent his state and city with Saints

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been spending a lot of time in Louisiana as of late, taking in LSU Tigers practice as an observer and addressing the team as a guest speaker. While back where he spent his college days, the top free agent safety met up with WAFB’s Jacques Doucet for an interview to talk about his own career, his expectations for free agency, and the state of his alma mater’s football team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former reciever and track star Devon Allen to participate in Oregon Pro Day

The last time Oregon Ducks football fans saw Devon Allen on a football field, he was limping off the field with an injury at Nebraska. It was the second injury after blowing his knee out at the Rose Bowl nine months earlier. Fast forward six years and some World Championship track medals, Allen is going to give football one more chance. The former receiver and kick specialist will participate in Oregon’s Pro Day April 1 with the hopes of catching the eye of some NFL scouts and landing a free agent contract. Allen played a better part of three seasons with the Ducks where he 54 passes for 919 yards (17 ypc) and eight touchdowns. As a kickoff returner, Allen averaged 26 yards a return. Among those joining Allen on Pro day will be De’Anthony Thomas and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thomas, like Allen, will be looking to sign with an NFL team as a free agent. Thibodeaux is expected to be a high first-round draft pick. List Spring Ball Takeaways: Oregon Ducks give first glimpse at 11-on-11 in 4th practice
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robby Anderson sends out recruiting call to all free agents

Do you want to win? Do you want to help build something special? And do you want to get paid?. Then Robby Anderson and the Carolina Panthers might have a deal for you!. On Thursday morning, the 28-year-old wideout sent out a pretty simple recruiting pitch for any remaining players out on the open market. If you’re looking for dubs, camaraderie and cash—look no further, apparently . . .
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Series Preview: Florida baseball set to renew rivalry with Georgia in Athens

The No. 14 Florida Gators baseball team will be in Athens this weekend to face the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in a series that starts on Thursday night. Florida’s pitching staff struggled last weekend against LSU aside from Hunter Barco, and the Gators don’t have starters listed for Friday or Saturday this weekend. Barco is getting the Thursday start which means there won’t be an ace-versus-ace matchup in this series with Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon, a top-100 MLB draft prospect, throwing on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy