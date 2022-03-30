Bengals 'looking actively' at building indoor practice facility

The Cincinnati Bengals often face the criticism of being one of the NFL’s only teams without an indoor practice facility.

According to Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, the wheels are in motion for that to change.

Speaking at league meetings this week, Blackburn said the team continues to look at the situation, as captured by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway:

“We are considering ways to make that happen, so I should be more up to speed. But we are definitely looking to plan for that. We’re looking actively at some things. It’s something we realize would be good for us to have, so we’re trying to find out ways.”

The combination of the NFL extending seasons to 17 games and the Bengals making the Super Bowl well into the cold months partly played a role in this development.

While prepping for the Super Bowl, the Bengals avoided a cold snap by taking practice to the University of Cincinnati’s indoor bubble.

The logistics of a Bengals bubble in downtown Cincinnati have continued to be tricky, but the sheer practicality of such a move makes sense as the team continues to modernize.