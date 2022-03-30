ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham v Everton: Who makes your Toffees side?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton return to action on Sunday when they visit West...

SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino sounded out by Manchester United - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester United have sounded out Mauricio Pochettino about becoming the club's next manager. Senior United figures are believed to have spoken to Pochettino this week about him replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. Manchester City have offered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is hopeful Wilfried Zaha will be fit to face Arsenal after being forced to miss out on Ivory Coast's clash with England with a hamstring injury... but Michael Olise could miss out with a foot injury

Patrick Vieira says Wilfried Zaha could be available for Crystal Palace's Premier League showdown against Arsenal. Palace host the Gunners at Selhurst Park on Monday night, but Zaha's participation is touch-and-go after the winger was ruled of Ivory Coast's 3-0 defeat to England with a hamstring injury. Zaha, who has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith urges Norwich players to fight for Premier League survival

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Frank Lampard
BBC

Hodgson on international break, five subs and Liverpool

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s visit to Liverpool on Saturday. He has an almost fully fit squad to choose from with those players who have been on international duty set to be assessed today. Nicolas Nkoulou is in contention after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.
SOCCER
SkySports

Mason Holgate exclusive interview: Everton defender explains why Frank Lampard has him believing again

Frank Lampard has got Mason Holgate believing the good times are just around the corner for Everton as they prepare to face West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. That may seem odd to some after just one win in their last five Premier League games and Everton only one place above the relegation zone, albeit having games in hand on their rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter expects Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey to be available despite both withdrawing from international duty. The Seagulls will assess Alexis Mac Allister, who was forced off by a bad tackle in Argentina's draw in Ecuador. Adam Lallana is back in training but not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley v Manchester City – Stats and Facts

The title run-in starts here. Nine games to go and no international interruptions as Manchester City go head-to-head with Liverpool as the two battle it out to be crowned Premier League champions. The two meet on 10th April in what is billed as the title decider, however we all know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Burnley, Burnley and... Burnley

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken before the Blues' Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday. On five substitutions, Guardiola was asked if City are at an advantage with a bigger squad. His response: "Why?" On Liverpool playing first in the lunchtime kick-off, he said: "We will know by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League news & World Cup draw build-up

'Fernandes is 'a very important player for this club'. Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick is asked about Bruno Fernandes' new contract to kick things off. "I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years I suppose," said Rangnick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.“If you ask me about the past, about our...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Barcelona hold talks with Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger's brother and agent in the hope of beating Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus to a free transfer... with it looking increasingly likely he will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge

Barcelona have entered the race to land Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Germany international is out of contract in June and will be one of the hottest properties in European football this summer. Rudiger’s representative and brother Sahr Senesie held talks with Barca representatives in Catalonia on Wednesday as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United v Leicester City

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay. Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem. Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton have been worse since Frank Lampard took over - this week he must turn it around

Just 11 games to play, and only three points in it - Everton are in their biggest relegation fight in almost 20 years and far from certain to avoid the fate the fans cannot abide the thought of.An awful lot might be riding on the late three points picked up against Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, but even the optimism earned there has since been wiped out by a dismal FA Cup hammering to Crystal Palace. The big factor in the Toffees’ favour right now, aside from being the team just the right side of the relegation zone,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE

