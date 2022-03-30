ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Watford: Who makes your Reds side?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool return to action on Saturday when they host Watford at...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Premier League#Anfield
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes double fires Portugal to World Cup

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal sealed their place in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Porto.Fernandes ended the visitors’ resistance with a 32nd-minute opener after being played in by a neat bit of skill by Cristiano Ronaldo.From that moment on there was little danger of the North Macedonians repeating the heroics that saw them dump Italy out of the tournament with a dramatic late winner in Palermo last week.Fernandes sealed his side’s passage to Qatar in the 65th minute when he finished off a lightning counter-attack by stroking the ball past...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wolfsburg vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League result, final score and reaction as Gunners crash out

Arsenal travelled to Germany to take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final and the German side won 2-0 on the night to triumph 3-1 on aggregate.Former Arsenal player Jill Roord poked home from close range to put Wolfsburg ahead in the first half at the Volkswagen Arena and that advantage was doubled when Leah Williamson turned Sveindis Jonsdottir’s cross past Manuela Zinsberger for an own goal with 17 minutes to go.The Gunners hit the bar through Vivianne Miedema shortly after that but were largely outplayed by their hosts and exited the Women’s Champions League...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy