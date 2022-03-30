Liverpool v Watford: Who makes your Reds side?

MOHAMED SALAH and the Egypt team were targeted by LASERS during their crucial World Cup qualifier against Senegal. The Pharaohs were beaten on penalties and missed out on a place in Qatar in heart-breaking fashion. The Egypt players were forced to deal with a major distraction during the game -...
Barcelona's attempt to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror) Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18. (Bild - subscription required) Leeds United have placed a...
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo can break ANOTHER goal scoring record at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The 37-year-old is playing in his fifth World Cup having first been selected to represent Portugal in 2006. And Ronaldo has scored in the four World Cups he has played in so far,...
Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout after dominating a thrilling, end-to-end match on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar as their two-legged CAF playoff finished 1-1 on aggregate. Egypt came into the match with a 1-0 aggregate lead after the first leg, but it was all...
Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal sealed their place in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Porto.Fernandes ended the visitors’ resistance with a 32nd-minute opener after being played in by a neat bit of skill by Cristiano Ronaldo.From that moment on there was little danger of the North Macedonians repeating the heroics that saw them dump Italy out of the tournament with a dramatic late winner in Palermo last week.Fernandes sealed his side’s passage to Qatar in the 65th minute when he finished off a lightning counter-attack by stroking the ball past...
Mikel Arteta has proved himself to be a "brilliant coach" during his time in charge at Arsenal but he may find that finishing fourth in the Premier League is "as good as it gets" at the Emirates, believes Gary Neville. The Gunners are currently fourth in the table, three points...
Jadon Sancho will shine in a Manchester United win over Leicester, says Jones Knows who is back with his array of insight, analysis, tips and predictions. Roy Hodgson's style of football has a habit of frustrating the opposition - but Jurgen Klopp's teams rarely have problems against Roy's low block.
Jamie Carragher believes Everton are the worst run club in the Premier League and maybe even the whole of Europe. Carragher appeared on the latest episode of Gary Neville's 'The Overlap Fan Debate' alongside Neville and Roy Keane. When the topic of Everton came up, former Liverpool defender Carragher didn't...
Arsenal travelled to Germany to take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final and the German side won 2-0 on the night to triumph 3-1 on aggregate.Former Arsenal player Jill Roord poked home from close range to put Wolfsburg ahead in the first half at the Volkswagen Arena and that advantage was doubled when Leah Williamson turned Sveindis Jonsdottir’s cross past Manuela Zinsberger for an own goal with 17 minutes to go.The Gunners hit the bar through Vivianne Miedema shortly after that but were largely outplayed by their hosts and exited the Women’s Champions League...
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has told Leeds United he wants to sign a new contract this summer, which could leave admirers Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa disappointed. (Mirror) France forward Anthony Martial, 26, could be used by Manchester United as a makeweight in a deal...
PREM clubs have voted to introduce five substitutes from next term. But four of the 20 clubs STILL opposed the move when it was put to a vote. League chiefs gave a presentation at yesterday’s shareholders’ meeting backing the proposition. The club bosses were told that coming into...
