Anthony Davis is easily one of the most injury-prone players in the entire NBA. Ever since his career began with the New Orleans Pelicans, he has been dealing with issues concerning his health, and with the Los Angeles Lakers, his problems have been a lot worse. This year, he has been out for two large chunks of the season, and with the Lakers needing a playoff push, Davis' situation has not been helping matters very much.

