Renew Your Skincare Routine for Spring

Springtime is the perfect time to renew your skincare routine. Get ready to come out of hibernation and get healthier skin for the warmer summer months. You will want to get rid of...

shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
shefinds

The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making Because It Only Exaggerates Wrinkles

Foundation is one makeup tool that is exceptionally useful for smoothing the skin and creating the illusion of an even and bright complexion. However, as you age it becomes increasingly important to make sure that all aspects of your makeup routine are flattering your face and enhancing your best features, and certain application methods or mistakes can make foundation appear cakey and have wrinkles appear more apparent.
In Style

Users Say Their Fine Lines Have "Almost Vanished" Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Eye Cream

If you haven't heard of FaceTheory, it's time to get acquainted with the affordable, cruelty-free skincare brand. The company carries an extensive line-up of unique formulations that target specific concerns shoppers may be struggling with — and its Ocuwake Eye Cream is a champion at rectifying fine lines and brightening dark circles, according to reviewers. What's more, the best-seller is currently on sale for $17 for a limited time.
StyleCaster

Target Shoppers Agree: This $13 Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C Serum Gives a ‘Nice, Dewy & Fresh-Faced’ Glow

Click here to read the full article. If you love the brightening effects of vitamin C serums, and can’t go more than a few others without applying hyaluronic acid, then do I have news for you. There’s a combination skincare essential that packs each of those skin-saving ingredients into one bottle, and Target shoppers are seriously obsessed with it. Lumene’s Valo Glow Boost Essence Serum is everything dull and lifeless skin needs: it’s brightening, hydrating and energizing. It uses two different forms of vitamin C—wild arctic cloudberry and bio-available vitamin C—to ensure that your skin gets as much of the nutrient...
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
Elite Daily

The Best Brushes For Thinning Hair

If you have very fine or thinning hair, you may want to reconsider your hair-brushing technique. First up: get yourself the right brush. According to Philip B., hair-treatment expert and founder of Philip B. hair care, the best brushes for thinning hair are made from natural materials like boar bristles, sometimes paired with nylon bristles. He prefers wood over metal barrels, both because wood tends to last longer and be more durable, but also because when used with hot tools, metal brushes can heat up and cause hair damage.
