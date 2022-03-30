Ezra Miller Accused of Bursting Into a Couple’s Room and Threatening Them Hours After Bar Arrest

Click here to read the full article.

Ezra Miller is facing a temporary restraining order in Hawaii filed by a couple that claims he stormed into their bedroom and threatened them.

The request for the temporary restraining order was filed Tuesday, March 29, just a day after Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. To boot, the alleged incident that prompted the restraining order apparently took place right after Miller was released on bail following their barroom arrest.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone , the couple claim Miller burst into their bedroom and said, “I will burn you and your slut wife.” Miller is also accused of stealing a passport and a wallet that included a social security card, driver’s license, and bank cards. The restraining order notes that Miller “is famous and wealthy; this makes access to weapons much easier, as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner.”

Lawyers for Miller did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment.

The back-to-back arrest and alleged restraining order offense reportedly aren’t even the only trouble Miller has gotten into in Hawaii this past month. Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told The Associated Press that Miller has been the subject of at least 10 police phone calls in Hilo since March 7. Those events, Quiocho noted, were minor, like filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk outside a restaurant, and arguing with people.

Quiocho also offered a few more details about Miller’s arrest at the Hilo bar, Margarita Village, early Monday morning, March 28. While the initial arrest report noted that Miller became agitated when a couple started singing karaoke, Quiocho revealed that the song that allegedly set them off was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.” The arrest report also stated that Miller grabbed the microphone from the woman singing karaoke, and later lunged at a man playing darts.

Back in April 2020, Miller was caught on video apparently choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Witnesses offered different accounts of how exactly the event transpired, but the short clip appeared to show Miller grabbing the woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground. Miller never publicly addressed the video.