ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Ezra Miller Accused of Bursting Into a Couple’s Room and Threatening Them Hours After Bar Arrest

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SD0El_0euM0RXr00

Click here to read the full article.

Ezra Miller is facing a temporary restraining order in Hawaii filed by a couple that claims he stormed into their bedroom and threatened them.

The request for the temporary restraining order was filed Tuesday, March 29, just a day after Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. To boot, the alleged incident that prompted the restraining order apparently took place right after Miller was released on bail following their barroom arrest.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone , the couple claim Miller burst into their bedroom and said, “I will burn you and your slut wife.” Miller is also accused of stealing a passport and a wallet that included a social security card, driver’s license, and bank cards. The restraining order notes that Miller “is famous and wealthy; this makes access to weapons much easier, as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner.”

Lawyers for Miller did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment.

The back-to-back arrest and alleged restraining order offense reportedly aren’t even the only trouble Miller has gotten into in Hawaii this past month. Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told The Associated Press that Miller has been the subject of at least 10 police phone calls in Hilo since March 7. Those events, Quiocho noted, were minor, like filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk outside a restaurant, and arguing with people.

Quiocho also offered a few more details about Miller’s arrest at the Hilo bar, Margarita Village, early Monday morning, March 28. While the initial arrest report noted that Miller became agitated when a couple started singing karaoke, Quiocho revealed that the song that allegedly set them off was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow.” The arrest report also stated that Miller grabbed the microphone from the woman singing karaoke, and later lunged at a man playing darts.

Back in April 2020, Miller was caught on video apparently choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Witnesses offered different accounts of how exactly the event transpired, but the short clip appeared to show Miller grabbing the woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground. Miller never publicly addressed the video.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

47K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Crushes Matt Gaetz’s Dream by Denying Interest in House Speakership

Click here to read the full article. Matt Gaetz has long been on a crusade to install Donald Trump as House speaker should Republicans win back Congress in November. Trump, however, says he isn’t interested. “It’s brought up all the time,” Trump told Just the News on Real America’s Voice. “It’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Vibe

Five Men Charged In Murder Of Boxing Legend Hector “Macho” Camacho

Click here to read the full article. Five men have been arrested and charged in the 2012 killing of legendary boxing champion Hector “Macho” Camacho, who was shot to death in Puerto Rico nearly a decade ago. Three of the men, Jesús Naranjo Adorno, 35; Joshua Méndez Romero, 30; and William Rodríguez, were extradited to Puerto Rico from a prison in Orlando, Florida, where they were incarcerated on unrelated charges. A fourth suspect, Luis Ayala García, 31, remains imprisoned in a Puerto Rican jail for a previous offense. A fifth suspect, Juan Figueroa Rivera, was arrested at his home in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Family Breaks Silence After Billionaire's Son Died in Accident Trying to Save Fiancée: 'Tremendous Loss'

The family of Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez has issued a statement following his death over the weekend. "During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez's fiancée fell into the water and he jumped in to save her," the family says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While she was able to return to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propeller and did not survive the injury."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Ezra Miller
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Iceland#The Associated Press
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Black man stopped by Met Police ‘for wearing coat during warm weather’ stopped again days later

A black man who said he was stopped and searched by police officers in London for wearing a coat in hot weather has again been stopped and searched by officers only days later. Eric Boateng-Taylor, who also goes by Carter Jr, was stopped by police in Croydon on Wednesday and was accused of not dressing appropriately for the climate. Less than a week later, Mr Boateng-Taylor was stopped again by Metropolitan Police officers in South London around 9.45pm on Monday as he and a friend drove home through Thornton Heath after going to Nandos for dinner. “I’m very scared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy