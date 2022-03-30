ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Born Bathing’s Bath, Body, and Beauty Line Is Plant-Based—And Planet-Influenced

By Nicole Phelps
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When is a shower self-care? When does a bath become a wellness ritual? Nicole Colovos and Jason Harler, founders of Born Bathing, would say all it takes is setting an intention, though it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have one of their mind body washes on hand. Colovos comes...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine

18K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Vogue Magazine and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Refinery29

The Best Products For A Sound Snooze, According To A Sleep Doctor

Yawn! Welcome to Sleep Week, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us. Sleep is a tricky binch. It's an activity...
Allure

A Single Mother Founded This Mexican-Owned Bath & Body Care Line Was Founded Out of Her Apartment

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sandra Lilia Velasquez is living proof that it's never too late to follow your dreams. At 43 years old, she left behind a career as a professional musician to launch Nopalera, a bath and body-care brand formulated with Mexican botanicals, such as nopal oil and tepezcohuite. (The name Nopalera comes from nopal oil.) And she launched the brand from her Brooklyn apartment, during the middle of the pandemic, as a single mom working three jobs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathing#Planet#Plant#Habitual Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Norwalk Reflector

Feeling tired? It could be a sleep disorder

Do you feel tired? Many of us probably do. Between work, taking care of kids, cold weather, and more, there are plenty of reasons we might be feeling a little sleepy every now and then. With the recent time change tonight, you may even be expecting some extra tiredness this week. However, if you wake up day after day exhausted and not feeling refreshed after a full night’s sleep, you could have a sleep disorder.
HEALTH
TechRadar

Alcohol and sleep: experts explain how booze affects your snooze

There’s a long-held belief that having a few drinks can help you fall asleep faster and sleep better, but we now know this isn’t true for everyone. So if your sleep tracker is telling you that your shut-eye takes a nose-dive after a night on the town, there’s definitely something in it.
DRINKS
studyfinds.org

For the best sleep, survey finds you should get to bed by 9:39 p.m.

NEW YORK — It’s official: the best sleep comes from huddling under a cozy blanket in a quiet, cool room. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans that found just two in five would rate their quality of sleep as “excellent” (41%). However, just a third of adults feel refreshed when waking up in the morning (30%).
WRAL News

Need rest? Here's how to choose to best sleep supplement

If you are one of the millions of Americans who has trouble sleeping, supplements could solve your problem. However, before you buy or try anything, there are a few important things to consider. Kelly Goldstein, breast cancer survivor, had trouble falling asleep for years - until her doctor prescribed Ambien.
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

How Hunter Schafer Got Her “Stormy Eye” Makeup and Glossy Wet Hair for the 2022 Oscars After-Party

Since her breakout role on HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria, Hunter Schafer has emerged as an inspiring beauty disruptor who imbues her red carpet appearances with a distinctly cerebral, avant-garde sensibility. Last night’s Oscars 2022 after-party hosted by Vanity Fair was no exception. Ever the Rick Owens girl, Schafer, who made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Dominic Fike, wore a slinky, structured Rick Owens gown made from faded denim with a directional graphic eye and sleek drench lengths to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
SFGate

CBD for Sleep: 10 Best CBD Sleep Products 2022

* Please consult your primary care provider before starting any new supplement, to ensure if they are right for you. (Ad) When was the last time you felt truly well rested? Deep, restorative sleep plays a vital role in our daily functioning and overall health, but most people struggle to achieve consistent quality sleep.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy