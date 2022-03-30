Aaron Judges gifts custom baseball cards to cancer survivor in awesome video moment

While Aaron Judge is gearing up for another season with the New York Yankees, the star right fielder took some time out to give back to a young fan who survived cancer and has built quite the bond with the star slugger.

Judge met with Mason Ferrulli-- a young fan he met during a trip out to Oakland, were on FaceTime together where Judge presented Ferrulli a gift, a number of baseball cards from Topps, including one that featured an image of the two's first meeting.

In the video, Judge said his connections with the famous trading card company (Topps) were able to pull this off, and as expected, Mason was thrilled.

"Awww, man," Mason said in disbelief. "That's awesome!"

The three-time All-Star had developed a relationship with Ferrulli, a three-time Ependymoma brain cancer and spine cancer survivor who had pulled one of Judge's rare cards out of a pack last August.

When the two first met in Oakland last season, Judge gave Ferrulli a jersey and some autographs. Now that Ferrulli has Judge's autograph, the two-time Silver Slugger is insisting that Ferrulli sends Judge his autograph.

"I'ma need one," Judge said. "You got my signature now. I'ma need you to sign one and send one to me."

