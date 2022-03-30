ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Seth Rollins says AEW referencing WWE on TV 'reeks of desperation'

By Ian Carey
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Seth Rollins thinks that AEW's references to WWE on their television programming is "tacky" and "reeks of desperation." Rollins appeared on the Sports Media Podcast and compared his reference to Jon Moxley on WWE programming to AEW referencing WWE on theirs. Rollins mentioned Moxley on the January 21, 2022...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Paul Heyman Hints At MJF's Possible Future With WWE

Recently, one of the biggest stars of the AEW, MJF, has had some problems with the contract that he recently signed with the wrestling organization, apparently wanting more money as a part of his deal in entering the squared circle and it seems as though WWE's Paul Heyman thinks that his path might cross with the loud-mouthed superstar down the line. With Heyman set to have a big weekend as WrestleMania is set to see two of the wrestlers he's been associated with in World Wrestling Entertainment butt heads in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul couldn't help sharing his two cents.
WWE
ESPN

A lapsed fan's guide to WrestleMania 38: Who will leave with all the belts?

As a service to fans who have a general interest in WWE but might not have watched a match since the Royal Rumble, or Survivor Series or even SummerSlam, we're happy to provide this FAQ as a guide to WrestleMania 38, two nights (April 2 and 3, 8 p.m. on Peacock) at the House that Jerry Jones Built.
WWE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Jon Moxley
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Steve Austin’s WWE Future After WrestleMania

Stick around? WWE often brings in the bigger names for WrestleMania season and that is the case again this year, as Steve Austin is set to appear as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on WrestleMania Saturday. The segment is the closest thing to a match that Austin has had in nearly twenty years, but there are a lot more shows beyond WrestleMania. What does that mean for Austin’s future?
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Changes Yet Another Superstar’s Name

Who are you again? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and several of them have names that are going to be well known among fans. However, WWE will occasionally make changes to those names, often for reasons that don’t seem clear on the surface. That seems to be the case again, as a wrestler has lost a moniker that he won not so very long ago.
WWE
#Combat#The Sports Media Podcast
PWMania

Seth Rollins Reveals His WrestleMania Storyline Is “Close To The Truth”

During an interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins commented on his WWE Wrestlemania 38 storyline of trying to find an opponent:. “You do what I’ve been doing and you try to make it work. That’s what I’ve done the last few weeks, try to work my way into WrestleMania. People say, ‘this is ridiculous, this is preposterous, you’re Seth Freakin Rollins, how can you miss WrestleMania?’ If you only knew how close to the truth this storyline was, your mind would be blown. This is a very legitimate situation for me. The pieces went haywire at Day 1 in Atlanta. COVID blew the whole thing up, you see Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE Championship, all hell broke loose, and its dominoes. Everything has to fall. Bobby Lashley gets hurt. Everything is chaos after that. This is a very legitimate situation that has translated to screen time every Monday and it’s been a fun story because it’s the only match that is up in the air. It’s the only thing you can follow every week and go, ‘what’s going to happen next? What are these weird crossroads we’re going to get into to get into the finish line?’ It’s been fun. Not my ideal way to go into WrestleMania, it’s a lot of extra stress, but it’s been a party and we’re going to get there one way or another. I’m very excited to get to Dallas and I’m going to have my WrestleMania moment one way or the other.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Reveals She Was Legitimately Pissed Off During Recent WWE Match

Becky Lynch has been holding championship gold ever since she returned and defeated Bianca Belair at the SummerSlam pay-per-view last year, and she put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Unfortunately for Becky Lynch and Doudrop the WrestleMania sign caught on...
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Explains How AEW Can’t Match WWE’s Market Dominance or WrestleMania

– While speaking to the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed AEW. Heyman noted that he has no problem praising AEW if they do something that’s “worth being put over,” but he also explained that the company is a “long way away from” WWE’s level of “market dominance.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: WWE Officially Reveals WrestleMania 38 Set

That’s the first step. WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend and that means the finishing touches should have already been made for the card. Whether WWE is ready or not, the show is in less than two days and the fans are already in Texas for the event. WWE needs to have everything ready, and now they have covered one of the biggest things they have left.
WWE
