ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

St. Martin Parish Searching for Missing Teen

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfSg6_0euLrCLD00
JayCee

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

According to its official Facebook page, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Kameron Bonin.

Kameron was last seen on Monday while walking on a road near Butte la Rose.

KAMERON BONIN

Kameron Bonin is a 16-year-old assumed runaway who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights, and black slippers.

Bonin stands at 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has

brown hair and brown eyes, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

WHERE WAS KAMERON BONIN LAST SEEN?

Kameron Bonin was last seen on Monday, March 28, 2022, walking in the 1600 block of Herman Dupuis Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCboC_0euLrCLD00
via Google Street View

Herman Dupuis Road connects Henderson Levee Road in Henderson to Butte la Rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dpP3_0euLrCLD00
via Google Maps

Investigators believe that she may also be in the Henderson or Cecilia areas.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I SEE HER?

If you have seen Kameron or know where she is, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office would like to hear from you. Call them at 337 394 3071

KAMERON, THERE IS HELP AVAILABLE

Kameron, if you are in need of assistance, there are people who can help. The National Runaway Safeline has resources to help keep you safe. You can click the link to chat with a counselor or to get more information, or you can call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

10 Anti-Racism Resources, Including Resources for Parents

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe Police searching for missing teen

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hailey Gordon. Gordon was has been missing since Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was last seen walking west from her home on Otis Street, around 7:25 PM. She is described as a White female, standing four feet and 11 inches, and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
City
Butte La Rose, LA
State
Louisiana State
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Officials find missing Bedford County teen after suspending search

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have suspended the physical search for a missing teen that was last seen at his house in Saxton Sunday evening. UPDATE: Shortly after suspending the search, Pennsylvania State Police reported that they found Corey Pagel and that he was safe. Details are limited on what happened to Pagel as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Police search for missing Cambria County teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Portage Borough Police Department is looking for a missing teen that was last seen in the Johnstown area. Natalyiah Pcola, 17, has been missing since March 2. She was first reported as a runaway, but because no one has heard or seen Pcola recently, police are now considering her […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
99.9 KTDY

10 Fastest Growing Parishes in Louisiana

According to some statistics, Louisiana has a population of about 4,616,106. Now overall it seems that the population of Louisiana is decreasing but there are some parishes that are thriving. (The data that we are working with is dealing with the change in population from 2010 to 2020.) Here are...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Search is on for escapee in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - Authorities are searching for Geromy Dunn, 32, who escaped from the Bienville Parish Jail while being booked Sunday evening. Dunn is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen heading north on Beech Street from the jail, wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and had no shoes on.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy