St. Martin Parish Searching for Missing Teen

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

According to its official Facebook page, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 16-year-old Kameron Bonin.

Kameron was last seen on Monday while walking on a road near Butte la Rose.

KAMERON BONIN

Kameron Bonin is a 16-year-old assumed runaway who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights, and black slippers.

Bonin stands at 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has

brown hair and brown eyes, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

WHERE WAS KAMERON BONIN LAST SEEN?

Kameron Bonin was last seen on Monday, March 28, 2022, walking in the 1600 block of Herman Dupuis Road.

via Google Street View

Herman Dupuis Road connects Henderson Levee Road in Henderson to Butte la Rose.

via Google Maps

Investigators believe that she may also be in the Henderson or Cecilia areas.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I SEE HER?

If you have seen Kameron or know where she is, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office would like to hear from you. Call them at 337 394 3071

KAMERON, THERE IS HELP AVAILABLE

Kameron, if you are in need of assistance, there are people who can help. The National Runaway Safeline has resources to help keep you safe. You can click the link to chat with a counselor or to get more information, or you can call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

