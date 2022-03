It makes me sick! After working with a couple for years, seeing them navigate the complexities of life and establish a substantial nest egg for themselves and a bit of a legacy for the kids and grandchildren, the kids blow it all! Mom and Dad pass and within no time... *poof!* all the money (or at least most of it) is gone. I have seen this on more than one occasion. This is why, when I sit down with my clients, I ask them to take a good objective look at who will be inheriting and whether there are any concerns regarding those individuals’ financial behavior.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO