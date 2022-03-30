Salmon Select Sale

Nothing, and I mean nothing, is cozier than pulling up to your favorite pub with some friends and having a few beers and some righteous food. One of my favorite places in Portland, Oregon, is McMenamins. It’s a chain of family-owned brew spots that all differ in style and concept (one is a converted church that’s now a movie theater/hotel/bar). The vibes are immaculate, the beer is cold, the food is hot. Pretzels with beer cheese, mini pizzas, and, my favorite, Cajun tots with black peppercorn ranch. But one thing that pubs might lack is the option to watch your favorite show while munching down. (Euphoria, anyone? I’m not a big sports guy; sorry, Dad.) So that’s where this beer-battered fish came from, the need for that. And the jalapeño ranch goes great with anything. —Romel Bruno.

