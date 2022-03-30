ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close to 300 defendants in Harris Co. Jail automatically released due to computer glitch

By Randy Wallace
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "In my 25 years, I've never seen a system go down like this," said criminal defense attorney Emily Detoto. The system in question is called Jweb. It's what prosecutors use for criminal cases. In the order, Magistrate Courtney St. Julian states, "The court finds Jweb...

