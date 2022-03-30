Bill Would Help Crack Down On Smash-And-Grabs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii House committee on Wednesday passed a measure that aims to curb the growing problem of catalytic converter thefts. The Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce passed Senate Bill 2279 with amendments. It proposes raising the penalty for a catalytic converter theft from a misdemeanor to...
(The Center Square) – Addressing violent crime and expanding state law enforcement are key features of Gov. Larry Hogan’s new proposal to combat crime. The governor announced a $45 million package, which will be part of a budget supplement later this year, that would expand the state’s capacity to address crime rates, expand law enforcement initiatives, and support victims.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have revoked the license of a Nevada-based gun manufacturer that was accused of illegally selling guns and went bankrupt but then rebranded itself. The revocation comes after a lawsuit that alleged the Justice Department didn’t conduct proper oversight before issuing the license. The...
What sounds like something right out of a movie went down in Bay City, Michigan, where two drug kingpins were seeking revenge, and that lead to their capture. Normally when you hear the words "Drug Kingpins" it's in a movie or a documentary but that is not the case today.
Comments / 0