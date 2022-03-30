Buchanan: Elections in WY are safe and secure

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan clearly and repeatedly told a Converse County audience last week that elections in this state are safe, secure and done with integrity . . . debunking what he called widespread “myths” and disinformation to the contrary.

Invited by Converse County Clerk Karen Rimmer to present his PowerPoint and answer questions about election integrity, Buchanan, a Republican, began by fending off the allegations made by some over election fraud in his own party and by “The Pillow Guy,” Mike Lindell. He tore apart the allegations one by one as they relate to Wyoming voting equipment and voting procedures and explained how they didn’t happen here in the 2020 election and what safeguards are in place to assure they don’t happen.

Chief among those, he said several times, is the simple fact the voting equipment purchased by the state does not have the connectivity hardware or software needed to connect to the internet and could not be hacked from the outside.

“Disinformation about election integrity is widespread!,” he said, quoting his own handout. “In fact, spreading false information is one of the most common methods of attack used by those seeking to disrupt our elections.”

Rimmer, who has been subject to attacks over election fraud claims in Converse County, has also repeated stated the elections in this county were secure and fair. She said this session with Buchanan was advertised and made open to the public to try to get the message out because some people still don’t believe that.

That disbelief was evident from some of the questions at the end of Buchanan’s presentation, most notably coming from members of the county Republican Party leadership. Gigi Leman, for example, forcibly questioned him about fraud claims involving equipment used in elections in Grand Junction, Colorado. (Those claims have been recently reported as being baseless, and the county clerk there – a President Trump supporter who made some of the claims and has supported theories regarding a stolen election – has been charged with 10 felony counts of tampering with voting equipment.)

Buchanan responded he wasn’t here to debate what happened in other states but only to address election security in Wyoming, which he assured the crowd is as secure as possible and why he pushed for a combination of using paper ballots and computerized readers/tabulation machines instead of only computerized voting equipment.

When he suggested they looked at going back to paper ballots only, numerous attendees in the audience applauded. But Buchanan noted that county clerks across the state would not favor that idea given the cost and time constraints of counting ballots, which is why his office opted for a hybrid approach.

Despite that, he said, the decision on whether to use the state-purchased equipment remains a decision up to each county clerk under Wyoming law, as it should be.