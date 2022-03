JACKSON – Four hunters charged with trespassing in Carbon County seek a federal court where their case could resolve the legality of corner crossing to access 1.6 million acres of public land across the West. An attorney for the four Missouri men filed a petition in U.S. District Court for Wyoming on March 22 asking that judges move a civil case against his clients from Wyoming’s Carbon County District Court to the federal venue. Iron Bar Holdings LLC, which owns Elk Mountain Ranch and is...

